Master Your Wedding Dance With Lagti Hai Thaai From Simran

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is a much-awaited film and for many reasons, Ranaut as the lead makes it quite a watch and Mehta helming the project adds a huge weight of credibility in the story owing to his past records.

The trailer of the film was launched recently and it intrigued us with its sheer simplicity both in the story-telling and performance. Now, the makers have launched the first song of the film. The song is titled Lagti Hai Thaai.

Watch the video right here:

Lagti Hai Thaai is the peppiest wedding track of the year. The song is cheerful with the gujju vibes and Kangana is seen giving some amazing thumkas. The song will give you some London Thumakda feels too. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Vayu. Lagti Hai Thaai is sung by Guru Randhawa & Jonita Gandhi.In short, Simran brings you Rani from Queen inside-out in a very different way. Simran has mostly been shot in the USA.

It has been in the news recently for it will be the last collaboration of Mehta and his writer-editor Apurva Asrani. They reportedly parted ways owing to creative differences, particularly after Mehta announced Ranaut as the co-writer of the film without consulting Asrani. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Mehta’s Karma Pictures. It is slated to release on 15 September.

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.