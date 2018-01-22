With its high octane action, mind-blowing visuals and grandeur witnessed in the first trailer, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has caused a wild frenzy among movie buffs and Superhero fans!

Over the years, the popularity of Marvel’s movies has grown multi-fold and with the increase in audience base, it has become vital to cater to their diverse preferences. Keeping that in mind, Disney India has roped in writer & lyricist Manoj Muntashir to script the dialogues for the Hindi version of Black Panther. Manoj, who is known for his work as lyricist and dialogue writer on the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has been brought on board to recreate the larger-than-life action, powerful dialogues and further enhance the royalty and mystique of the world of Black Panther in the movie’s Hindi version as well.

Speaking of his association with Disney India, Manoj said, “It’s every man’s fantasy to be a Superhero and have mind-blowing superpowers! In this realm of fantasy films, Marvel has some of the most powerful and loved Superheroes in the world! When Disney India approached me to script the Hindi dialogues for Black Panther’s dubbed version, I was extremely excited, not just as a writer but also as a fan. Of what I have watched so far, Black Panther has a very unique and intriguing plot. For a writer, it’s always challenging to add local context to the dialogues without losing the original essence. I’ m very thrilled to be part of the Marvel Universe.”

Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther will see T’Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. However, when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested, following a formidable battle and putting Wakanda and the entire world at risk. The stunts and action sequences in the movie are unlike anything Marvel has done before, all culminating into an epic showdown between T’Challa & Eric Killmonger.

“Black Panther is one the unique offerings to come from Marvel Studios. This Superhero became instantly popular among the movie watching audience with his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Thus, building a lead up to a lot of anticipation around his first solo film. Given the excitement surrounding the release of Black Panther in India, as well as its direct connect with Avengers: Infinity War, it was paramount for us to ensure that all localisation efforts on the movie worked towards enhancing the movie’s appeal and at the same time retain the essence of the film. Manoj Muntashir was our instinctive choice to bring alive the magnificence and mysticism of Black Panther in its Hindi version. We intend to make the Hindi version as appealing as the English version to its respective audience and want all Superhero fans across the country to witness this epic spectacle in the theatres” said Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Black Panther is the first Marvel movie of 2018 and an exciting buildup to Avengers: Infinity War. Black Panther hits the theatres ‪on February 16, 2018 and will release in English and Hindi in IMAX 3D, 3D and 4D formats.