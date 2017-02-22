Check out the official trailer of the upcoming drama film Mantra featuring Rajat Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Shiv Pandit in lead roles.

Mantra takes us through the period of ‘India Shining’, where an iconic Indian brand, King Chips is struggling to hold its own against a multinational giant, Kipper Crisps. Through the eyes of Kapil and his family, we see how business and politics were conducted in Old India, how that changed in the wake of 1991, but also – perhaps, most importantly – how there are some things about our country that will never change.

Directed by Nicholas Kharkongar, the film also stars Lushin Dubey, Rohan Joshi and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Mantra is slated to release on 17th March.