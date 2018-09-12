Mantoiyat Song From Manto: Raftaar’s Rap Will Make You Think How We’re Failing As A Society!

After a haunting Nagri Nagri and thought provoking Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai, the makers of Manto are up with a new sing titled Mantoiyat which is sung by Raftaar. This is a totally diverse composition compared to the first two songs.

Mantoiyat is a trademarked Raftaar song echoing the thoughts of Saadat Hasan Manto. This 3 minutes of rap makes you think & you’ll find your thoughts in it. Very cleverly written by Raftaar, the lyrics are also inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto’s work.

Check out the video here:

After entertaining the audience with her fabulous performance in web series, ‘Sacred Games’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced about his next project ‘Manto‘ which is a biographical drama. He plays the lead role the Indo- Pakistani Urdu author- writer, Saadat Hasan Manto.

Now, the versatile actor has made another exciting announcement through his latest Twitter post.

Sharing a picture of himself reading the script, Nawaz announced that he has started shooting for his Tamil debut film with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth.