Manto Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leaves You Spellbound In Just Over Two Minutes!

Manto Trailer: After garnering accolades at several film festivals, the makers of Manto have finally launched the trailer. This Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Rasika Dugal starrer is directed by Nadita Das. The film is based on the real life of celebrated writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Nawazuddin is known for doing some diverse roles and with Manto, he’s back yet again. After watching the trailer, we can surely say that this man can do ANYTHING! Literally!

The trailer of Manto traces down the journey of a writer who was infamous to portray the atrocious truths about the society. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto owns the two minutes of the trailer and hints at every possibility of ruling the film too. Check out the trailer here:

Earlier talking about the film, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had said, “He was a big fighter for free speech. Manto had always been true and wrote what he saw around him. The greatest challenge for me was that I was not like him. I am not like Manto. I tell lots of lies. I had to listen to my director and really had to purify myself (I was very polluted) before I began shooting.”

The actor further stressed upon the fact that he was so engrossed in the role of Manto that he “could not think anything else” and was caught in Manto’s state of mind for a long time. “I want to do artistic films but also commercial films because I need the money and because I need the money I continue to make films,” he said. It was also revealed during the session that Siddiqui did not charge a single penny for Manto and did the movie free of cost.