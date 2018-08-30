Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Here To Pique Your Curiosity With Another BTS Video!

The makers of Manto are back with another behind the scene video which showcases making of the movie in terms of the art direction part. The video which features Director Nandita Das, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin (who plays the character of Shyam) & Ritu Ghosh, the art director, are seen giving insights to their preparation which helped them own the perfect set they desired for, taking viewers back to 1940s.

Manto, which is based on the marvelous writer, Saadat Hasan Manto, required the sets and art direction in a way that users could connect to. The makers wanted to make-believe the audience that they’re witnessing something that is happening in 1940. The intention was to make Manto look like a Time Machine, taking us all back to that era. But to achieve the same wasn’t easy. The video potrays all the hardwork that the team had put, with Nandita giving a special shout to Ritu Ghosh, without whom the same wouldn’t have been possible.

Moreover, actor Tahir Raj also went on to appreciate the art director mentioning that he had to literally go to her and ask whether the location is a set or real, as there was barely any difference between the two. He said, “The challenge was that we were part real-location and part sets and I think Rita did such an amazing job with her sets that I remember going to her at one point and checking with her wether we were in a real location or if this was a set. That’s really the mark of when you don’t know what’s real and what’s built-up.”

Manto follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Saadat Hasan Manto and those of the countries, India and Pakistan, which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto and Nawazuddin is seen bringing the character to life in the movie.