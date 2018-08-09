Manmarziyaan Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu To Explore Love Like Never Before!

The trailer of Manmarziyaan is out today and we can’t help but weep in excitement because this isn’t gonna be any other love triangle, but it’s going to leave our heart-wrenching. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Based in Punjab, the movie is shot in such an intense manner that one barely cares about the background or the scene or for that matter any god damn other thing! It kept your eyes glued to the screen in anticipation.

Directed by none other than the famous Anurag Kashyap and this romantic drama is penned down by Kanika Dhillon. The plot revolves around Vicky(a complete wreck) and Rumi, who are in love with each other. As Vicky fails to ask for Rumi’s hand for marriage from her parents, she ends up getting married to Robbie.

But that’s not it. The real story lies around the question whether Rumi will have a rebound and get back to Vicky or move on with Robbie. We’re not sure what Rumi decides, but all we know is the heart wants what it wants! The ending scene in the trailer, where Abhishek & Tapsee are on their honeymoon is a witness that the movie is not only about heartbreaks, but there’s more to it. With the high-spirited, funny, and enchanting storyline, the movie has a lot to give to its viewers.

Check out the trailer here:

Manmarziyaan is undoubtedly going to be worth-watching, and we can’t keep calm until it hits the theatres. What we love the most is the fact that each and every character is so much into their roles, making it look realistic. The trailer has leveled up our expectations from the movie. Let’s see if it’s going to be a blockbuster and appreciable like the trailer.

Jointly produced by Aanand L Rai & Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan will premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and is set to release on 14th September, 2018.