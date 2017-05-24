Salman Khan is all set to entertain us once again in a unique role with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. The film, which is set to hit the theaters next month, already has fans going gaga over it post the teaser release. Tubelight‘s trailer be releasing tomorrow and to keep the excitement alive, the makers have now released a making video of the first song that came out recently.

This making video takes us behind the scenes of the amazing track and we see Salman as well as his co-star, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu rehearsing for it. The song has been choreographed by Remo.

The Radio song was shot there with over a 1000 dancers. The track which is a celebratory song in the film had been shot on a very large scale. It has the touch of the 60’s and required a huge crowd to be dancing on it. Kabir had organised for 200 dancers and about 800 juniors to be part of the song along with Salman Khan.

Talking about Salman Khan’s prep for the song, Remo said, “However complicated the steps may be, Salman doesn’t rehearse before the song, he directly comes on set and learns the steps in 10 minutes.”

Remo who had previously also choreographed Salman’s popular, Bajrangi Bhaijaan song, ‘Selfie Le Le‘, had the director impressed with it and hence Kabir decided to rope in the ace choreographer.

Composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Radio song is a fun, peppy number that has a celebratory feel to it. The song has been crooned by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan Films, it is co-produced by Amar Butala. The film is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

Stay tuned for the much-awaited trailer tomorrow!