The making of Hawa Hawai 2.0 from Suresh Triveni’s Tumhari Sulu starts with the gorgeous Sridevi’s iconic number, Hawa Hawai from Mr. India.

It just takes you back through the memory lane, it feels nostalgic!

Then comes our Sulu as Hawa Hawai in the video, all excited to shoot for it. Vidya Balan is the actress who we have adored in each and every film. In the video, she says that she worships Sridevi! And doesn’t? 😊 she says, “I worship Sridevi! Even to be paying tribute to her, meri himmat nahi bann rahi thi.” She continues, “I love this song and I think choregraphy is great fun. I am in a saree, I thought it would be very difficult to do these kind of steps…but I figured it’s not! But I sweated bucket loads. Khoon paseene ki kamaayi!” The trio, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia and Malishka are happy shooting for this iconic number. They are just overwhelmed to recreate Sridevi’s song in the film.



The trailer of the movie is so fun loving so is this making video! It will literally give you a happy feeling. The song is choreographed by Rajeev Surti and he has done full justice with the song. Though, it was a challenging thing to recreate an iconic number. Vidya further also adds that she has never enjoyed dancing as much she enjoyed doing on Hawa Hawai.

Also, we can’t imagine any other actress who would have stepped into Sridevi’s shoes for this lovely number. This amazing slice of life movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-series. Tumhari Sulu is all set to come on air on November 17, 2017.