Baadshaho‘s Piya More is already topping the charts with its super hot video and grooving audio. The makers have released a behind the scenes video of this Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi starrer song.

In the video, Milan Luthria talks about how Sunny Leone was brought on board for this song. He said, “There were a lot of talks about who will be the leading lady opposite Emraan Hashmi in the song More Piya. Lots of options were suggested but I felt everyone was missing that X factor. When Bushan Kumar suggested Sunny Leone’s name, I felt the way we’ve approached the song, she has brought that X factor to it.”

Bhushan Kumar agrees about this combination as he says, “When we were thinking whom should we pick with Emraan Hashmi in the song, I suggested Sunny Leone’s name to Milan Luthria. The reason behind this was Sunny is a sensation on the internet and Emraan is a musical hero. This combination nobody has seen until today.”

Mudassar Khan choreographed the hook step of the song, “I got a call from Milan Luthria asking to give a signature step to the song. I cracked a few and finalised one from it.”

Sunny Leone shared her experience of working in this song, saying “I am excited as I am getting to work with an amazing production house. I am getting to work with Emraan Hashmi for the first time.”

Emraan Hashmi is all praises for Bollywood’s Laila, and said, “Milan came to me with this dance number, I generally don’t do much dance numbers. We had a lot of rehearsal, it was good fun. I had Sunny Leone for company, she is wonderful and has done a great job in the song.”

Milan clarifies how he didn’t blur the line of sensuality and vulgarity, “I have this speciality of how to present sexuality tastefully and with a pinch of naughtiness. There should not be vulgarity but there should be sensuality.”

Is Piya More topping your playlist too? Do let us know in the comment section below.