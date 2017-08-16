Making Of Videos! Meet Bitti, Pritam, And Chirag From Bareilly Ki Barfi

The extremely talented filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who had made her directorial debut in Bollywood with the much acclaimed Nil Battey Sannata, is back again to charm the audiences with her next film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Ever since the time the film had got announced, it has been making news for all the right reasons.

The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of the film at the box office. Recently, the film’s makers had sent a box of sweets to many leading media publication houses. The USP of these sweet boxes were that the sweets were termed as the film’s name itself ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. As a step further in the direction of the film’s promotions, the makers have now released a series of short videos from the film which shows the film’s makings.

The video, which has been titled as ‘Making of Chirag’s Character’, has the film’s lead star Ayushmann Khurrana speaking about his character Chirag Dubey, who owns a printing press in Bareilly. By his own confession, Ayushmann Khurrana said that his character was a smart alec and a bully of sorts, who bullies his friend Pritam (Rajkummar Rao). Since Ayushmann Khurrana has played sweet and simple characters in his career so far, he found the character of Chirag Dubey very intriguing. Adding more to Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, the film’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that he plays a manipulative character with a slightly dominating aura, which is unlike him in real life. She added that, even while shooting the scenes wherein he had to shout, he used to feel bad after the shot because he does not shout in real life.

On the other hand, the video titled ‘Making of Bitti’s Character’ is about the film’s female lead Kriti Sanon and her character in the film ‘Bitti’. Mincing no words while describing her character, Kriti Sanon said that Bitti happens to be a clean hearted girl who is a little bindaas and bratty with a modern day outlook and who smokes secretly and drinks alcohol. She earns her livelihood by working in the electricity department. The biggest problem of her character is that she is finding it difficult to find a suitable match for her because she wants to get married to the person who will understand her. Suddenly, she starts finding resonance with the character of the book that she is reading titled ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.

There’s another video which has the film’s cast and crew eating their way to glory. The video has Ayushmann Khurrana saying that Bareilly Ki Barfi was like a food for him because he just cannot stay without eating. Through the making of the film, he got himself treated to delicacies like laddoo, Barfi, and jalebi. He even made a candid confession that besides the script, it was the food which made him love the film. Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon also revealed an unknown fact that the veteran actress Seema Pahwa was a ‘compulsive cook’, just like Milind Soman who is a compulsive jogger.

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theaters this Friday.