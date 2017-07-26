Making of Jatt Jaguar: Arjun Kapoor calls it his most ‘expensive song’

The makers of Mubarakan have come up with a behind the scenes video of the song Jatt Jaguar starring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. Jatt Jaguar is a peppy number composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Kumaar and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Navraj Hans and Apeksha Dandekar.

The video shows how and where the song was shot. The actors talk about the many different locations where the song was shot and their experience of shooting it.

Check out the video here:

Talking about Jatt Jaguar, director Anees Bazmee shared, “The song defines who is Charan and who is Karan. It has been shot in Chandigarh and London.”

Actress Ileana D’Cruz shared her experience of shooting for the song saying, “It was crazy, it was chaotic. I remember going to Trafalgar Square in London with a bunch of people around. We very coolly walked in with a camera without permits and just shot with dancers dancing around. It was hilarious.”

How does actor Arjun Kapoor find the song? He said, “This is one of my most expensive songs if I can call it that because the scale of Jatt Jaguar is truly huge. We have taken one shot here and the other shot there, Chandigarh hockey stadium, nigh club, akhada, Big Ben in London then suddenly Soho and then Trafalgar Square.”

Looks like the cast and crew had a ball while filming the song! Mubarakan’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Anil Kapoor plays the character of Kartar Singh. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Mubarakan releases on 28th July.