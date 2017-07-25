Making of Butterfly Song: SRK & Anushka Dance In The Fields Of Punjab

If you loved the Butterfly song from Jab Harry Met Sejal, then here is another surprise for you. The makers of JHMS have released a video of the making of the song where Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are seen dancing in the beautiful fields of Punjab.

SRK and Anushka flaunt a desi look in the song and the two look absolutely stunning together. The actress is seen sporting oversized jhumka and colorful salwar-kameez. The duo seemed to have blended with the flavors of Punjab. Sejal and Harry dance their heart out in the khets of Punjab along with plenty of flirting-shirting. The actors can be seen having a lot of fun in between the shots.

Check out the video right here:

Director Imtiaz Ali believes that rains during the shoot are lucky for him. He said, “It is said that in the destruction of your own plans you see the will of God. It rained in the fields of Punjab and each time that happens, it turns out to be extremely lucky for me.”

In the video, it can be seen that locals are flocking the shooting area just to catch a glimpse of their favorite. The duo seemed to have blended with the flavours of Punjab. superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the same, Imtiaz said, “A lot of people came to see Shah Rukh as I knew they would. If they come to see him in European destinations, then they would also in India.”

The filmmaker describes the Butterfly song as “happiness, celebration, fiesta but in the true emotional Punjabi way,” while SRK says, “think of the song with all the meaningfulness as the celebration of our lovemaking.” And yes, it’s absolutely a visual treat to see the king of romance, romancing in the fields of Punjab!

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.