Making Of I’ll Miss You From Secret Superstar Is Too Cute To Miss!

The makers of Secret Superstar have released the making of the song I’ll Miss you. The song is based on the characters of Zaira Wasim and Tirth Sharma. The song shows the innocent puppy love between Insia and Chintan.

Actor Aamir Khan talks about how beautifully director Advait Chandan has written Chintan’s character. Director-writer tells how composer Amit Trivedi came up with the tune after watching the audition of the actors. In the video, we can also see how Aamir Khan is enjoying the process of making the song. The cute and innocent chemistry between Insia and Chintan is quite visible. Kiran Rao also shares how Tirth transformed himself to Chintan’s character.

She said, “He genuinely is Chintan, I mean we all call him Chintan and we forget that his real name is Tirth. Because he plays a character that is close to his character in real life, really enthusiastic, bright yound kid.”

Shakti Kumar aka Aamir Khan refers Chintan’s character as ‘lovable’ and their love story as ‘puppy love’. Tirth too shares his thoughts about how excited he was to shoot for it as the shoot took place in Baroda his hometown. The making also shows the cute little things between teenage lovers and fun they had during shooting for it.

Film Secret Superstar is based on music with the lead actress Insia essayed by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. It shows how she faces issues from her father and posts a video on social media anonymously. The movie has garnered lot of appreciation and great response. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced under Aamir Khan Productions’, the movie is running successful worldwide.