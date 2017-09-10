Readers may recall that a video ‘featuring’ Salman Khan and Mouni Roy, wherein the latter almost kissed the former had gone viral a few weeks ago. This incident had taken place when Salman Khan and Mouni Roy were rehearsing for Super Night With Tubelight performance. This time round, the makers of the most awaited reality show Bigg Boss, which is in its eleventh season, have released a promo that features Salman Khan (but obviously) and Mouni Roy.

The said promo has Salman Khan sitting at the comfort of his home sofa and enjoying a cricket match when the doorbell rings. On opening, Salman Khan faces a request from a young lad who wants to watch cricket. No sooner Salman Khan says yes, the lad whistles all his friend gang to join him. Just as when Salman Khan and the bunch of youngsters start watching the match the doorbell rings again. A bit irritated this time, Salman Khan hesitatingly opens the door, only to find a gorgeously dressed Mouni Roy who requests to watch the cricket match with him. With this, the ‘flirt’ in Salman Khan comes alive and tells her “I have booked the balcony seat just for you!”. Salman Khan, then, tells the viewers ‘Kuch aa jaate hain jabbardasti, kisi ka hota hai intezaar, Bigg Boss Season 11, padosi aa rahein hain, bajaane baaraah!”.

As for Salman Khan and Mouni Roy, there were reports about him launching Mouni Roy (who became extremely famous with serials like Naagin and Naagin 2) in his home production. While there has been no further update on that, the stunning Mouni Roy is now all set to enter Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, in which she will be reportedly seen sporting saris throughout, resembling the 40s.

Trending :

As for Bigg Boss 11, the show is slated to go on air from October 1 this year.