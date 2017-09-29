Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again rocked Bollywood with its quirky posters and funny trailer just a few days ago. The team also released its official title track, starring all the lead actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu along with the new female leads, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

The makers have now released a new song Maine Tujhko Dekha. The track is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Sukriti Kakar while the music is given by Amaal Mallik. The amazing lyrics are written by Kumaar. The song is Gopal’s declaration of love in a classic style.

Listen to the track here:

Well, this song is a clear promise that this October 20 release is going to be a grander and even more hilarious version of the previous Golmaal films. Apart from the above-mentioned cast, it also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

Being co-produced by Rohit Shetty Productions and Sangeeta Ahir’s Mangl Murti Films, it releases on the Diwali weekend and is sure to make a blast at the box office. It is also competing against Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ at the theatres. Let’s see how this multi-starrer performs.

Trending :

Recently, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again cast, led by actor Ajay Devgn, has shown support for sustainable city development by using e-cycles which bear superstar Salman Khan’s Being Human brand. Salman thanked the team by tweeting a photo of the Golmaal Again actors Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

“Thank you Ajay, Rohit Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade for using Being Human E-cycle in ‘Golmaal Again‘,” Salman captioned the photo, which he posted on Thursday, in which the actors are seen posing with cycles.

Salman launched the e-cycles on World Environment Day on June 5.”Since the time I got into movies, my fans have accepted me… They pay to watch my movies. It’s my time to give back to fans,” Salman had earlier told IANS.

“We pay our taxes, we pay rent and the most important thing is to pay Mother Earth to live here,” added the superstar.His e-cycles are aimed at sustainable city development, with less emissions and noise.