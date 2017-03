Check out the romantic track Tera Junoon from the upcoming film Machine. The song features a mesmerizing chemistry between the lead pair Mustafa and Kiara Advani.

Enjoy the track right here:

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, the track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood & Mohammed Irfan.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film is set to hit the screens on 17th March.