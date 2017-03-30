Check out the official trailer of the upcoming revenge thriller Maatr featuring Raveena Tandon.

The trailer is very gripping and intense that portrays the story of a mother who is out to get justice for her daughter. It also focuses on the grave issue of failure of judicial system and society against the crime of rape. Watch the hard-hitting trailer right here:

Tandon’s role transitions from a helpless mother to a powerful woman. A woman who is abandoned by not only the judicial system, but also her own husband, takes matters into her own hands and gets ready to seek revenge!

Raveena was last seen in 2015’s Do Chehre which was an unsuccessful affair at the box office.

But we can surely expect a powerful comeback of Raveena with this film. Commenting on the trailer, Raveena said, “I am so excited that the trailer is finally out for people to see. I have given this film everything and it has been an emotionally draining yet fulfilling experience. Seeing how much the trailer is being appreciated is overwhelming.”

Maatr is produced by Anjum Rizvi, Manoj Adhikari and Innama Sayed also it stars Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora and Rushad Rana in key roles.

The trailer of the film ends on a hard-hitting note and gives a message that it’s hight Time To Think and Time To Act.

The film is written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed. It is set to clash with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor on 21st April.

Post Maatr, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.