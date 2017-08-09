Farhan Akhtar is all set to be back on silver screens with his upcoming release titled Lucknow Central. The trailer of the film and the first song, Kaawaan Kaawaan have already been unveiled. Now, the makers have released the second song of the film titled Meer-E-Kaarwan.

Finding its way to the top of chartbusters, Kaavaan Kaavaan from the movie Lucknow Central was received with much enthusiasm and gusto. Lucknow Central is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set and intriguing storyline. Their new song Meer-E-Kaarwan is a touching and heartwarming track.

Listen to the track here:

Meer-E-Kaarwan is a soulful ballad that will definitely find its way to all the romantic playlists. A composition of Rochak Kohli, with the lyrics penned by Adheesh Verma, the song has the blissful voices of singers Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan.

The song intercuts showing a flashback of the Lucknow Central inmates spending precious time with their families and loved ones. The track resonates with listeners finding an emotional connect and making them empathize with the inmates. The film is set against the backdrop of a jail that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Trending :

Lucknow Central showcases Farhan Akhtar as an aspiring Bhojpuri singer, who gets caught up in a tragedy that changes his life forever. The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment. Lucknow Central stars Rajesh Sharma as Purshotam Madan Pandit, Gippy Grewal as Parminder Singh Gill, Deepak Dobriyal as Victor Chattopadhyay, Inaamulhaq as Liakat Ansari is the band of convicts of Farhan Akhtar as Kishen Manohar Girotra.

Makers also released character poster of Diana Penty and Ronit Roy. With such stellar cast, entertainment is guaranteed. It is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on 15th September 2017.