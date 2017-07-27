When you have cast like Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty in one movie, half of your work to impress the audience is done. Trailer of Lucknow Central starts subtly and leaves you to say ‘wow’ when it ends.

“Sapna! Band banane ka,” this is how the trailer starts with Kishen Mohan Girotra (Farhan Akhtar) explaining his dream of aspiring to become a big singer. Kishen gets allegedly arrested for a crime he has not done or has he? The promo has this thrilling feel to it making us wonder is this the prison escape movie Bollywood is looking for. We’ve seen many attempts at this genre but this seems to stand out of all those.

Watch the trailer here:

Inspired by true events, the story talks about a small town boy Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who dreams of becoming a singer, gets convicted and sent to Lucknow Central. Kishen witnesses the life in the jail and befriends fellow inmates played. Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam Ul Haq & Rajesh Sharma, as he finds an opportunity to form a band with them. Diana Penty plays a hard-working NGO activist who lends a helping hand to Farhan and the team.

The makers adopted a unique strategy to promote the film through viral campaign #KishenNirdoshHai that piqued the interest of internet users. Several videos and memes claiming Kishen’s nirdoshi were floating around the internet, were later revealed to be a part of Lucknow Central’s marketing campaign.

What does Kishen really choose? Does Kishen escape prison? We will have to watch.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

We loved the trailer of the film! Did you like it?