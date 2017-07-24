Lucknow Central Teasers: Kya Farhan Akhtar aka Kishen Nirdosh Hai?

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Lucknow Central has been flagged off with an interesting promotional strategy. The makers have released 4 different teasers asking the public, “Kya Kishen

The makers have released 4 different teasers asking the public, “Kya Kishen nirdosh hai?”

Watch the teasers here:

In 4 different teasers, we can see a news channel in which the reporter goes to public and asks them if Kishen (Farhan Akhtar) could really murder someone? The concept of all the 4 teasers is same but the content is slightly different from each other.

Farhan Akhtar who is playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girotra in his upcoming film goes to Lucknow Central Jail. Kishen had aspirations to achieve something which landed him in the worst circumstance. A simple man from Moradabad, Kishen Mohan Girotra had a dream of making it big as a singer, but as fate turns out, he is convicted of an alleged high-profile murder and is sent to one of the most dreaded jails – Lucknow Central.



Farhan tweeted, “Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse 1821 bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017.” Kishen is drawing support from quarter and his picture holding a slate is going viral.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other. The film is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set in Film City and its shoot is happening in full swing.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017. Recently Farhan along with Ritesh Sidhwani also has been an executive producer of web series Inside Edge based on a fictional T20 cricket team revealing the dark side of the sport.