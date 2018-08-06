Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain To Fill This Navratri With Love!

The much-anticipated trailer of Salman Khan Film’s Loveratri released introducing Aayush Sharma as the Garba boy and Warina Hussain as his love interest.

Immersing the audience into the festive mood, the trailer of Loveratri showcases an array of emotions like romance, drama, humour, and tragedy stirring the interests of the audience.

With the fresh chemistry of Aayush and Warina, the trailer captivates the interest of the audience with the foot tapping music.

Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri, the poster featured the crackling chemistry of the fresh pair. Proving to be a festive treat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

The teaser had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colourful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, ‘Loveratri’ is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

