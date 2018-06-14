Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Is Here With The Adorable Couple Of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain!

Salman Khan took to social media sharing the teaser of his next venture, Loveratri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Loveratri teaser showcases the love story brewing between the lead actors over the span of the festival of Navratri.

Marking their Bollywood debut, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set to treat the audience with their fresh pairing and onscreen chemistry.

The teaser begins with the voice-over by Salman Khan introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story. His iconic baritone sets the pace for the love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan tweeted, “Come fall in Love !”.

To get into the skin of their character, Aayush and Warina left no stone unturned as they had indulged into hardcore garba training sessions.

Shot in London and outskirts of Gujarat, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.