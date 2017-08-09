Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is an upcoming film which is a hilarious take on a serious issue. Impotency or ED are considered as taboos in India. It is directed by RS Prasanna who has earlier made Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham on the same subject.

The makers have released a behind the scenes footage of one hilarious scene we’ve seen in the promo. Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann Khurrana) finally tries to open up about his problem to his girlfriend Sugandha. When asked about what problem is he suffering from, Mudit symbolically dips a cookie in the tea and wait for it to fall.

This is one wacky way to display a serious issue without being too preachy about it. It’s hilarious of how many times they have to retake this scene as Bhumi was not able to control her laughter. It would be very interesting to see how the director carries the narrative with the help of humour, still not forgetting to preach the message he wants to give out.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. The movie has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even Dum Laga Ke Haisha was filmed at these locations. The teaser of the film is out and it looks quite interesting.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will release on 1st September. On the work front, Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where she will appear with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign. This will be her third movie.

Ayushmann’s last release was Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Parineeti Chopra which fell flat at the box office. He is also gearing up for his upcoming release Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 18th August.