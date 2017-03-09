Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The romantic drama is high on buzz and is expected to fetch good footfalls this weekend.

A new dialogue promo of the film has now been released by the makers. It shows a Alia and Varun’s characters going through relationship issues that force them to choose between their love and self respect.

Check out the promo here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March, 2017.