With just a week left for the release of ‘Half Girlfriend’, the makers have released a new track from the ensemble album, which is touted to be the music album of the year. The song titled ‘Lost Without You’ has a mix of Hindi and English vocals and has been sung by Ami Mishra and Anushka Shahaney.

Composed by Ami Mishra, the song tracks Arjun Kapoor’s character Madhav Jha’s despair as he is lost without his ‘Half Girlfriend’ and tries to find her in every face. It’s also delightful to see Shraddha Kapoor take so many get-ups for the song and she looks absolutely gorgeous in each one of them.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19th May, 2017. Post the success of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, this is the third time Mohit Suri is collaborating with Shraddha Kpaoor.

This is the first time Shraddha has teamed up with Arjun. The Kapoor lad on the other hand seems to have been a prime choice for Chetan Bhagat’s films. He also starred as a lead in 2 States which was also based on the author’s book by the same name.

On the work front post Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be seen in a deadly avatar in the biopic on dreaded gangster Dawood Ibramhim’s sister, Haseena. The film stars her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor in the role of Dawood. She has also signed the biopic on ace Badminton player, Saina Nehwal. Arjun on the other hand will be seen in a double role in his next, multi-starrer titled Mubarakan. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma along with him.