Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film titled A Gentleman has already started creating a buzz around the corner. The film’s teaser was extremely intriguing and now here’s something more.

The duo will be seen on-screen for the first time and looks like they do share some crackling chemistry.

Both the actors recently took to social media posting a boomerang video with the renowned choreographer Bosco.

Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for her exceptional dancing skills has treated the audiences with some super hit dance numbers like Sooraj Duba hai, Lat Lag gayi, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and much more.

On the other hand, Sidharth too has given us hit chartbusters with songs like Disco Deewane, Radha and Kala Chashma.

Both the posts give us a sneak peek into the disco setup leaving the audiences in complete anticipation on what’s coming next. The actors are donning a sexy look with a glittery setup.

Jacqueline is looking super sexy in that curly hair look as she took to Instagram sharing a cute video captioning, “Shooting with the boss today @boscomartis #agentleman”.

Sidharth is also looking uber cool in a Black shirt as he takes to Instagram sharing, some magic with @boscomartis ✌️👌after #kalachashma#AGentleman #nofilter”.

A quirky, action comedy, A Gentleman sees Sidharth Malhotra play the role of Gaurav, who lives in Miami. He is a good-looking, good-natured man and in the words of Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez), a damn boring boy.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

We hope to see this exciting club track soon!