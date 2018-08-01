Little Little From Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: A Fun Number With Some Unmissable Deol Moves!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, starring the Deol boys have launched the first song Little Little from the film and we bet, it will leave you dancing on your toes!

Hardy Sandhu, a popular fame of Punjabi music industry has given quite a party number. The song, Little Little is funky and upbeat and has Dharamji, Sunny and Bobby Deol in their most sassy avatar.

The song will compel you to hit the dance floor and groove with your buddies. The Deol trio is just is unmissable in the song!

Watch the song here:

Actor Bobby Deol says his father-veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol are awesome in the upcoming film.

Talking about the film, Bobby told IANS from Mumbai in a recorded response: “Well, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ is something which I am really excited about. It’s working with my dad and brother again. It is going to be one funny film… It is not out and out humour but it is subtle humour and I enjoyed being a part of it. My dad is awesome in the film and so is my brother.”

The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.

Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd., Intercut Entertainment, Pen present an Intercut Entertainment production and A Soham Rockstar Entertainment release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada (Pen India Limited). The film is slated to release on 31st August 2018.