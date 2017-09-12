Listen To This Trippy Track Dum Maro Dum Maro From The Final Exit

Kunal Roy Kapur is all set to star in Dhwanil Mehta’s upcoming horror flick The Final Exit. A pertinent question that the film, The Final Exit, presented by Tony D’Souza, intends to ask is what if one gets trapped in that space and finds it dangerous to come out of?

We will get to see Kunal surrounded by 5 beautiful leading ladies in the movie, but not much about the story is revealed and the mystery is kept under the wraps. An amalgamation of spooky, mystery, and thrill is what The Final Exit has to offer its audience.

The makers have now released a new song of the film. Titled as Dum Maro Dum this trippy song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Raftaar & Yasser Desai. Music and the lyrics are given by Amjad Nadeem and the rap lyrics are given by Raftaar.

Apart from Kunaal Roy Kapur, the movie also stars Ananya Sengupta, Scarlett Wilson, Archana Shastri & Reyhna Malhotra. It shows the story of a guy who starts to hallucinate and is seeing things which are not for real. Things get shitty when he tries to capture those things through his camera.

Listen to the song here:



The Final Exit also stars Ananya Sengupta, Scarlett Wilson, Archana Shastri, and Reyhna Malhotra. It is co-produced by Mrunal Jhaveri and Vishal Rana. The film is slated to release on 22 September, along with Omung Kumar’s revenge saga Bhoomi and Apurva Lakhia’s crime biopic Haseena Parkar.

On the work front, Kunaal will also be seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi along with Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.