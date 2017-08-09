Listen To This Tharki Song Ghungta From Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s trailer had promised another intense performance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor plays an assassin who kills people in order to earn money.

The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have been releasing new songs from the film and now they have released a brand new song from the same. The song is titled Ghungta.

Listen to the song here:

With films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Badlapur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved time and again that there can only be one Nawaz in Bollywood and no one can replace him! Be it his charm or the way he delivers his dialogues, Nawazuddin has taken every performance of his to all new heights and has set a new standard in terms of acting.

Bidita Bag will be playing the lead along with Nawazuddin. Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August 2017.

Trending :

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will clash with A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Nawaz recently appeared in Munna Michael.