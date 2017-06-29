Listen to this song on loop, Shreya Ghosal croons heart-wrenching number for T-series Mixtape

T-series Mixtape is back with one of the most melodious singers of Hindi film industry – Shreya Ghosal to take music to the higher notes. Pouring the right emotion into her grand performance, Shreya Ghosal is set to redefine your Thursday evening with her melancholy voice.

Shreya Ghosal, who has been enthralling all her fans with beautiful renditions of Bollywood and classical songs, is surprising everyone with her mesmerizing version of the evergreen songs “Sun raha hai na tu‘ from “Ashiqui 2” movie and ‘Rozana‘ from ‘Naam Shabana‘ movie.

Enjoy the track right here:

T-series Mixtape’s version of these songs has an amazing ensemble of Shreya’s vocal strength with melodic sensibilities and impressive efforts on the cello, violins, and viola. For these songs, they have a grand symphonic setup with the ‘The Bombay Strings’ sections playing along with all the wonderful musicians on the grand piano, guitars, percussions, drums, bass and the backing vocals.

Abhijit Vaghani’s attempt to create cracking soulful melodies inspired from the traditional and earthy background has left us spellbound.

Trending :

Never like before, Shreya, herself, is extremely captivated by her experience of working with great musicians for Mixtape. Expressing her gratitude, she adds, “It was tough for me and Abhijit Vaghani to select which two songs should we sing for my Mixtape episode. We had a long list of some beautiful songs that I have sung for T-series over so many years. We finally concluded on Sun raha hai na from Aashiqui 2 because it was so popular and loved by the audience and on the other hand I wanted to sing Rozana from Naam Shabana which is such a beautiful song both as a composition and lyrically, and I wanted to give a spotlight on it. The kind of freedom that I got while singing in this episode is amazing, unlike the original songs, this is not for a film so there were no boundaries.”

Showcasing her versatility, Shreya is seen creating an enchanting mix of these songs in her soulful voice by featuring in the ongoing season of T-series Mixtape.