From the makers of the musical thriller Aksar (2006) comes yet another riveting, suspense thriller Aksar 2 featuring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan, and Abhinav Shukla.

Aksar was a huge hit among the masses when it released. Years later, now in 2017, the makers have decided to take the franchise forward with its first sequel Aksar 2. After Hate Story 3 (2015), Zareen Khan was seen doing an item number in Veerappan and Wajah Tum Ho (both 2015). She finally has a film lined up for release.

The makers have now released the first song of the film. The song is titled Aaj Zid. The sensual song is sung by Arijit Singh and the music is given by Mithoon.

Aksar 2 tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a challenge for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Trending :

In a report in IANS, Sofia Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat says contrary to rumours, she is not doing an item song in the forthcoming film Aksar 2.

“There have been rumours about it (the song). My friends are calling me and asking about the song. If the makers would have asked me, I would have loved to do it. I’m keen on doing an item number as I haven’t done it,” Sofia said in a statement.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. It will release on 6th October.