An orchestra performed by few under-trial prisoners in an Indian jail and how they get stuck in the jail because of politics is what Qaidi Band will try to show us.

Aadar Jain and Anya Singh were launched by Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films and they are all set to share the screen together. Qaidi Band is directed by Habib Faisal who directed Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Ishaqzaade.

After the amazing trailer, the makers have released a new song from the movie named Junooni. Watch the video here:

Junooni captures the passion within of these young, vulnerable under trails. Like the resonant lyrics and passionate vocals reflect, and as does the word Junooni. Junooni is a passion for music, for freedom and a latent, understated passion for each other that is just evolving. The video shows mint fresh, innocent chemistry evolving between these two debutants- namely Aadar Jain and Anya Singh.

Junooni takes the narrative of Qaidi Band forward by ringing in optimism and a setting for some romance to bloom behind bars. The melodious song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma to Amit Trivedi’s music and lyrics by Sidhant Mago and Kausar Munir.

The song also had a tagline like “For hearts that love, eyes that dream and people who are #Junooni.”

It will be interesting to see this new duo on screen. We hope to see some good chemistry between them. The movie will release on 25th August. The banner has given some amazing actors in the industry since they launched Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar and now they present a female debutante, Anya Singh, in their next.