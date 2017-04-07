Here’s presenting the new song Hai Zaroori from the upcoming movie Noor. The emotional track showcases the journey of Sonakshi Sinha, as a journalist, and the series of failures she goes through in her chase for a story.

The soulful song has been sung by Prakriti Kakar who is known for her songs like Katra Katra from Alone and Bheegh Loon from Khamoshiyan. The music has been composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Listen to the song here:

Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz. The film releases on 21 April 2017 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.

Talking about the film, in which she plays a journalist, the actress said: “‘Noor’ is getting a very positive response. I am glad that people are liking the songs and the trailer of the film. People are giving a positive response and I just hope that people will also enjoy the movie after its release.”

Sonakshi in a recent interaction said “After ‘Noor‘ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before,”

Sonakshi will also be a part of Salman’s Da-Bang The Tour and is very excited about it. The tour will be held in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

A fan of “live performances”, she said she is glad to be part of one of the biggest international tours of this year.

“We are working on the creative, so the audiences will have to come to the show to watch, but I assure you that if the Dabangg Jodi is together again, it will be great,” Sonakshi, who made her film debut with Salman starrer Dabangg in 2010, said in a statement.