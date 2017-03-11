Listen To The Motivational Song Zinda From Naam Shabana

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee starring Naam Shabana is all set to release in theaters on 31st March 2017. The action-packed trailer received a lot of appreciation from the audiences as well as the film fraternity. Now the makers have released the second song Zinda from the album.

The first song of the album was a romantic track Rozaana. The song had explored the emotional and personal side of Shabana The second song is an inspirational track which showcases the tough journey and transformation of Taapsee’s character Shabana from a simple girl to an undercover agent. The motivational track is bound to give everyone some serious fitness goals.

Released under the label of T-series, the song is crooned by versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The track has been composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

Taapsee shared the song on here Twitter handle and wrote “And here’s what you see in the film. #Zinda #NaamShabana”

Listen to the song here:

Taapsee Pannu debuted as an actress through Telugu film. She made here debut in Bollywood with 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor by David Dhawan, where she shared the screen with Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Zafar. Chashme Baddoor was a commercial success at the box office. Later in 2015, she appeared in Baby an Indian action spy thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience for here extended cameo in the movie.

In 2016 she was seen in Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics. Pink completed a successful 50 day run at the movie theaters.

Now everyone is eagerly waiting to watch her performance in Naam Shabana. This Indian action spy thriller film has been directed by Shivam Nair who previously helmed films like Ahista Ahista, Maharathi, and Bhaag Johnny. Naam Shabana has been produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.