Listen to the new song Saanson Ke from Raees. The song showcases the strong emotional and romantic bond between Raees (Shah Rukh Khan) and his wife Aasiya (Mahira Khan).

The soulful song has been sung by KK. The music is been composed by Aheer and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Yadav.

Listen to the song here:

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholaki and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Gauri Khan & Farhan Akhtar.

The movie has received a great response from the audience and with in a week the film has grossed 115 at the Box Office.