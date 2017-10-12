Hai Baaki, the second song from Eros International and Drishyam Films’ Rukh directed by Atanu Mukherjee and starring Manoj Bajpayee was launched by Zee Music Company today. The first song from the film, Khidki sung by Mohan Kannan and composed by Amit Trivedi has already been making waves online.

Hai Baaki which has been composed by hitmaker Amit Trivedi and sung by the incomparable Arijit Singh is a soulful composition dedicated to the unique bond shared by a father and son. The song conveys the pathos of a son longing for his father. It dwells on the thoughts of a son who is remembering his father and the joyful, sad and other emotional moments they had shared with each other.

The song comes from a very personal space for Amit Trivedi. While working on the song, the composer, unfortunately, lost his father. And the song emerged while he was reminiscing over the relationship he shared with his father.

Amit Trivedi, the composer of Hai Baaki says, “While composing, I was thinking about all the things that I could have done, all the things I couldn’t share with my Dad when he was alive. And there are certain regrets that are always there because we got busy with our lives and had very little time with each other. All these thoughts were flashing in my mind and that was the trigger point for us and the song to come together.”

He adds: “However, Sidhant Mago has written the lyrics of the song in a very universal way. Here we are dealing with a father and son but if you hear the song it talks about relationships in general. The person who we’re close to – whether it’s your friend, your family, or anyone else. What you feel if he’s not around, if he has left you and gone away somewhere very very far. And the regrets that you have about the things you could have shared or done with the person that you didn’t get to do.”

Riding high on the success of Newton, India’s official entry to the Oscars 2018, Manish Mundra, the founder of Drishyam Films and producer of Rukh, says “Rukh is a very special film about a moving father-son relationship. The way Amit has drawn inspiration from his own life really reflects in the raw emotion of the song, and Arijit’s soulful rendition has taken it to the next level.”

To watch the song click here:

Rukh directed by Atanu Mukherjee, produced by Drishyam Films and presented by Eros International to release across India on October 27, 2017.

Rukh was a part of the inaugural Drishyam-Sundance Institute Screenwriters Labs 2015 and a part of NFDC India’s Film Bazaar Recommends 2016. A former Berlinale Talent (2015), Atanu Mukherjee is an alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. He has also directed the short film “The Gatekeeper”, which was a part of South Asian International Film Festival, New York 2014 and won Best Short Fiction Award at IDSFFK Kerala 2015.