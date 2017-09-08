When two veterans of Indian cinema, Paresh Rawal, and Rishi Kapoor join forces, a laugh riot is guaranteed. They have joined hands for their forthcoming comedy film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. As the name suggests itself, the story of the film is going to revolve around a Punjabi wedding and what all it leads up to.

Presented by Bholenath Movies and Cinekorn Entertainment, the film stars Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh. Produced by Bharat Patel and Kalapi Nagada, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September 2017.

The makers have released a new song from the film. The song is titled Ankhha Churave, it is a romantic song which shows love sequences of the lead pair. The track is sung by Amitabh Narayan & Sanjivani while the music is composed by Lalit Pandit and the lyrics are by Sanjay Chhel.

Listen to the song here:

Touted to be a romantic comedy peppered with a lot of fun filled drama, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi chronicles an Indian tale as old as time. A Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl find themselves in love, and madness ensues. A cultural clash along with bucket loads of family drama makes this movie the quintessential Bollywood entertainment spectacle. Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will be seen together for the first time in 20 years.

Vir Das and Payal Ghosh are also seen in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see these legend actors together on screen. Produced by Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September 2017. Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out.