Listen To This Quirky Postman Song From Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

After the success of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, the makers of the film have released a new song from the film.The song is titled, Postman. Postman is quirky and witty. The music is rustic and at the same time lends a dark and fun feel to the song. Used as a background score in the film, Postman speaks of Babu and how he goes about his profession of a killer with ease and swag.

The lyrics are given by Ghalib Adad Bhopali and music by Anup Bhat, the song is Babu’s theme music piece and plays when he readies himself for the final kill. Listen to the track here:

The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The cast of the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead role. The movie also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is doing well at the box office and the movie has also got some good reviews. Actress Bidita Bag spoke in a recent interview that film industry knows the importance of actors and not just stars.”This industry is very fair. People in the industry are known because of their talent and their hard work. If an actor does not showcase his worth in films, then he or she will no more be a part of this industry.If you see superstars, they are also here because of the work they do. The film industry knows the importance of actors and not just stars,” Bidita said. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke.