Listen To The Perfect Club Song Andheri Raat From Nawazuddin’s Monsoon Shootout

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s long-awaited film Monsoon Shootout is finally getting its due release next month on the 15th of December 2017. After soulful heart melting and memorable track Pal sung by the super talented Arijit Singh, the makers are now giving us another song Andheri Raat.

It is a gangster style peppy club number sung by Neha Bhasin, which will make everyone tap to the tune. The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli giving us a composition making for a sensational track from the movie. The video features a montage of scenes featuring Nawaz from the film.

Listen to the track here:

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee. The film was premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and even earned a nomination for Amit Kumar under Golden Camera category. The film is being released in India by Select Media.

Technology came in handy for singer Atif Afzal, music director of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Monsoon Shootout, who used Skype to record live cello with Russian artistes.

“Monsoon Shootout was a challenging film as Nawazuddin has a complex character in the movie. To make his character stand out, I have given a very edgy, new age music which is a mix of orchestral and electronic genre. For this, I recorded live cello with Russian artists over Skype and have also incorporated violins,” Afzal told IANS.

Afzal has some projects lined up for release, and says some of the movies have “contrasting music”.

“My other movie that is releasing along with ‘Monsoon Shootout‘ is ‘Charandas Chor’. It is a Marathi film that has an Indian and comic music. Both the movies have completely contrasting music, and I am really happy with how it has shaped up,” he said.

“After these movies, I am looking forward to my next releases in India and abroad. My forthcoming projects in India include ‘DNA of Love’, a Hindi romantic movie starring. Adhyayan Suman and ‘Bachelor Girls’, a documentary film by Shikha Makan, on single women living in metropolitan cities,” he added.

Afzal also has Then a Hero Comes Along, a documentary film in London, and The Alternative, a short film in New York, releasing soon.

“2017 has been the best year for me in my music career,” said Afzal.