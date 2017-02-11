Listen To Main Faraar Sa Song From RunningShaadi.Com

Enjoy the new romantic song Main Faraar Sa from the upcoming romantic comedy film Running Shaadi.com.

The song features a cute and adorable chemistry between the lead pair Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh.

The slow melting track, is crooned by Anupam Roy and Hamsika Iyer, it is composed by Anupam Roy and written by Tanveer Ghazi.

Listen to the track here:

RunningShaadi.com is an unique, endearing romantic comedy from the heart of small-town India, which unfolds as two young boys come up with 1 big idea.

Directed by Amit Roy, the film is presented by Couching Tiger Motion Pictures and Rising Sun Films. It is set to hit the screens on 17th February, 2017.