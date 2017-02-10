The makers of Machine have released the first song from the film titled ‘Itna Tumhe’. The romantic track features Mustafa and Kiara Advani, who are totally head over heels for each other.

The melodious track has been crooned by Yaseer Desai and Shashaa Tirupati. It has been penned by Arafat Mehmood set to the melodious composition of Tanishk Bagchi.

Listen to the song here:

The film is directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by AD Films, Pen India Ltd., Abbas Mustan Film Production Pvt.Ltd. Machine is slated to release on 24th March 2017.