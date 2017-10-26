Listen To This Cute Song Jaane De From Qarib Qarib Singlle

For the first time, the National Award winning actor Irrfan Khan will be seen playing the character of a crazy lover boy along with Parvathy the popular Malayalam actress. The actress will mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

The makers have now released a new song and titled Jaane De. The song titled Jaane De is sung by Atif Aslam in his soulful voice. With Vishal Mishra’s composing, the song is written by Raj Shekhar. All the songs of the film give us further insights into the love-hate frictional relationship shared by the couple.

In the generation of online dating, the film is about two people who discover love and life in an unusual way on a three-city tour which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all. This quirky love story travels through the cities taking us on an unusual ride of a modern romance.

On the work front, National Award winning actor Irrfan Khan has come on board to be the face for a financial services conglomerate. Edelweiss Group has signed Irrfan for its latest SME Business Loans campaign.

“Today, Edelweiss is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and I am delighted to be a part of this SME loans campaign, one which salutes and celebrates the Indian entrepreneur,” Irrfan said in a statement.

Speaking on the association with Irrfan, Shabnam Panjwani, CMO, Edelweiss Group, said: “With a credibility that’s hard to rival, Irrfan’s versatility, wide appeal, and authenticity, resonates with Edelweiss Group’s value proposition of #BeUnlimited – one that empowers its customers to access a world of unlimited opportunities.

“A self-made man, his connect with masses makes him the opportune voice for the Indian entrepreneur and business owner in the forthcoming Edelweiss Business Loans campaign,” added Panjwani.