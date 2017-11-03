Learn To Fulfill Your Dreams With Manva Likes To Fly From Tumhari Sulu

Tumhari Sulu is a slice-of-life family film, directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni, and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. It releases worldwide on November 17, 2017.

The makers of the movie have created the right buzz and it looks like this will be added to Vidya Balan’s notable movies. They have also been releasing new videos and quirky posters daily which is building up the excitement among the audiences.

They have now released a new song, Manva Likes To Fly. It is sung by Shalmali Kholgade, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are by Vayu. The song shows how Vidya (Sulu) fulfills her dreams and makes the most of life. The song gives the perfect positive vibes.

Listen to the track here:

It also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Neha Dhupia who is also seen in a promising role has been roped in to host the season two of “Vogue BFFs”. She hopes to make the show wittier and funnier.The first season of the show was hosted by Kamal Sidhu.

“‘No Filter Neha’ was the first time I got to host an audio show and I enjoyed it thoroughly. Now, I’ve got the opportunity to host ‘Vogue BFFs’ and I think it’s great,” Neha said in a statement.

“Being somebody who loves to invest in great conversation, this would be an extension of the person I am. ‘Vogue BFFs’ in season one left quite a mark and now in season 2, I’m hoping we can make it, even more, wittier, funnier and that the audience loves it even more,” she added. The show will go on air on Colors Infinity.

Are you excited for this one?