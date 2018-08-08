Laila Majnu Trailer: This Has Love, Madness & Imtiaz Ali Written All Over It!

The trailer of Laila Majnu is here and Imtiaz Ali has again swept us off our feet with his beautiful storytelling. Shot and set in the realms of Kashmir, the trailer of Balaji’s next is beautiful and enchanting.

Directed by Sajid Ali, the trailer of the film is high on energy and shows us the story of Kais (Avinash Tiwari) and Laila (Tripti Dimri) who are two happy go lucky people and have a very eccentric take on life. ‘Laila Majnu’ is a classic love story that has lived across centuries but this time it will be told to us in a quirky way.

The trailer shows love blooming between Kais and Laila but also shows the obstacles that come along their way. The coming together and separation of the two lovers has been backed by some melodious and engrossing soundtracks.

Laila Majnu’s trailer is a treat to the eye because of some beautiful glimpses of Kashmir and is very intriguing because the characters look so emerged to the role.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Directed by Sajid Ali, the new spin to the classic tale is slated to release on the 7th of September 2018.