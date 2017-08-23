By now, we all know that the superstar Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is one of the most awaited films of the recent times. Ever since the time the film got announced, it has been making news for all the right reasons. Not making the eager audiences wait any longer, the makers of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi, today, launched their second song from the film.

Titled ‘Lag Ja Gale’, the said song is an extremely soulful rendition by the mellifluous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The way in which he has sung the soul stirring track is definitely bound to hit the right notes amongst the listeners as well as touch every heart’s cord. A first few lines from the said song goes as ‘Zinda hai dil mera, saason se teri sanam, tere dil mein basa hai era saara jahaan… tere mere pyaar ko nazar naa lage, rukh jaa o yaara, aa jaa lag jaa gale”.

The way the song has been shot is extremely endearing. The said track has been picturized on Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. The cinematographer has done a brilliant job while shooting the song. The chemistry between Sidhant Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari is something that needs to be seen in order to be believed. The entire sequence of the song, which has been shot in an extremely picturesque palace, flawlessly complements the look and feel of the song’s lyrics. While the music of the film has been composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics of the song has been penned by the talented Priya Saraiya.

Readers may recall that Sanjay Dutt recorded a devotional Ganesh Aarti for Bhoomi. Reports have it that, despite the fact that the said Ganesh Aarti was not a part of the film initially, Sanjay Dutt insisted on having it since he happens to be a staunch devotee of the elephant God.

Bhoomi is slated to release on September 22 this year.