Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan launched their third song Laddoo Song after the soothing Kanha and peppy Rocket Saiyyan.

The trailer of the film was very well-received by everyone. Covering such a serious issue with humour as its backdrop is what everyone loved about it. The song is sung by Mika who gives his trademark quirky feel to the song. Music is given by the talented duo of Tanishk & Vayu.

The fresh as morning dew pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar was applauded in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Their oh-so-natural chemistry was visible in that film. Banking on that opportunity, makers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan roped them for the film. Going through the promo, it seems there couldn’t have been a better choice.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently enjoying his run of Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the glory of her film with Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana apparently is doing Shoojit Sircar & John Abraham’s production Agra Ka Daabra. He also revealed on his Instagram he is doing a movie called Shoot The Piano Player. There’s no confirmed project for Bhumi rather than this one.

Trending :

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is being helmed by South actor-director RS Prasanna. The film looks like a quirky rom-com. The film is all set to release on 1st September.