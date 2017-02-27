Get Ready For A Laugh Riot With Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana Trailer

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, the name itself is funny and so is the trailer, which deals with two quirky families and their insanely crazy activities. The official trailer of Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, written and directed by Manish Harishankar, was released today and we bet the viewers had a good laugh over it!

The film, a comical family drama revolves around the story of Laali (Akshara Haasan), who gets pregnant before her wedding. After learning about this, her boyfriend Laaddoo’s (Vivaan Shah) father disowns him and adopts Laali. Laali’s parents in turn make Laaddoo their son. Meanwhile, Laali’s wedding is fixed with a prince named Veer (Gurmeet Choudhary) and they are all set to tie the knot. Will Laali tie the knot with her fiancé or will Laddoo win her back? We’ll have to wait for the film!

Meanwhile, watch the hilarious trailer here:

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana stars Akshara Haasan, Vivaan Shah and Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead. The film also stars Kavitta Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Kishori Shahane, Darshan Jariwala, Navni Parihar, Sanjay Misra, Ravi Kishan and Suhasini Mulay.

The rom-com, produced by T P Aggarwal and Rahul Aggarwal under the banner of Star Entertainment Worldwide Presentation, is slated to hit theatres on 7th April.