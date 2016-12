Watch the official trailer of the upcoming multi-lingual action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga. Kung Fu Yoga stars Jackie Chan, Amyra Dastur, Disha Patani, Aarif Rahman, and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

The film revolves around an archaeological professor, who teams up with Indian professors to find out the lost treasure of Magadha in Tibet.

Watch this action-packed trailer right here:

Directed by Stanley Tong, the film is set to hit the screens on 28th January, 2017.