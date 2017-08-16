What’s a man supposed to do? Here’s a scene from the keenly awaited Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! In the mischievous scene well, sort of – a maid is seen dusting/polishing at an after-hours office while our Kuldip is seen mopping the floors.

Watch the scene here:

The maid sings ‘Roop tera mastana’ noticeably to our man present. Is she enticing him? Does he resist temptation? The scene ends.

So, even if he gives in to the basic instincts — being naughty doesn’t mean he killed the Chief Minister!

That’s Deepak Dobriyal as Kuldip, in not-to-be-missed Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it opens in UK region on Friday, the 18th August. Advance booking has opened there, reportedly.